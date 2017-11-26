Jindal Panther wins Indian Open Polo meet

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Jindal Panther defeated Sahara Warriors Achievers 10-8 to clinch the BMW Indian Open Polo Championship at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Sunday.

Shamsheer Ali opened the scoreboard for Jindal Panther with his three quick successive goals followed by Simran Singh Shergill scoring one. While, Sahara Warriors Achievers could not open its account in the first chukkar.

The second and third chukkar saw Sahara Warriors Achievers opening with Abhimanyu Pathak scoring the first goal for the team. Making the score, 3 goals to 1 with Jindal Panther leading from the second chukkar.

The third chukkar, twisted the game with two back to back goals for the team with Abhimanyu Pathak again getting his third goal of the day while, Jindal Panther's Simran Singh Shergill could only manage to score one goal for this team.

A similar scene was witnessed with another goal from Abhimanyu Pathak, but Shamsheer Ali scored two goals for his team with one being a 30-yard penalty.

The fifth chukkar was the nail biting round of the day as Sahara Warriors Achievers made a surprising comeback scoring a sole goal in the end of the chukkar.

In the final chukkar, Sahara Warriors Achievers almost gave a scare to Jindal Panther , nicking in two more goals, scored by Abhimanyu Pathak and Mattew Perry. But, Italian Star Cutinelli Goffredo scored three back to back goals for Jindals Panther, making them the winners.

