Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) inks landmark agreement with Global Academic Publisher Springer Nature Singapore

June 23, 2020, Monday: Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) inked a 'Frame Agreement' with Springer Nature Group Singapore for collaboration in co-publishing books, monographs, and edited books - in its pursuit to develop into an Institute of excellence and national importance. The agreement aims to achieve global academic and research excellence for its academic accomplishments to become a leading Research Institute internationally.

Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), who signed the agreement on behalf of JIBS, termed the cooperation as a 'new milestone' that would provide a robust platform for the institute's young researchers to engage in international academic exchange and publish their research. 'This a significant step towards wider outreach and dissemination of the quality research we produce in our institute with the help of a strong and multipronged network provided by the Springer Nature,' Dr. Sahni said.

Springer is part of Springer Nature, a 175 year old trusted and renowned global publisher that serves and supports the research community. Springer Nature aims to advance discovery by publishing robust and insightful science, supporting the development of new areas of research and making ideas and knowledge accessible around the world with more than 2,900 journals and 300,000 books to its name.

The JIBS- Springer cooperation is a significant leap in JIBS' commitment to further enhance its globally competent academic and research system and expand the worldwide dissemination of its research. The partnership is set to impart higher visibility and greater impact to the institute's research endeavours as apart from co-publishing Springer Nature will also promote the Institute’s activities and events through its robust online and offline communication channels.

As per the agreement both sides will explore opportunities for co-publishing work in Behavioural Sciences, but is not limited to individual titles, series titles, new editions of books to be published by the Institute, and any other works that do not fall into these categories. Institute shall also remain the exclusive owner of the copyright of works published by the Springer under this agreement. In return, Springer Nature will have exclusive rights to sell and distribute the JIBS' co-publications throughout the globe.

The agreement also paves way for joint events and exhibitions to be organized by the two parties on themes of mutual interest which include academic writings, education and other research oriented activities. Since the inception of JIBS, till date Springer Nature Singapore has published 4 books- The Death Penalty: Perspectives from India and Beyond; Piracy in the Digital Era: Psychosocial, Criminological and Cultural Factors; Internet Infidelity: An Interdisciplinary Insight in a Global Context; Criminal Psychology and the Criminal Justice System in India and Beyond - authored by the JIBS faculty. The following projects are planned for the year 2020-21 - “Spirituality and Management: From Models to Applications”; Holistic Development of Children: Classroom Monitoring through Rubrics; Inclusive Model of Rehabilitation for Victims of Commercial Sexual Exploitation in India; Mental Training Skills Model: Enhancing Performance and Well-being of Target Sports Athletes.

About Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS) Established on April 22, 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS). The Institute is dedicated to engaging in behavioural science research that is multi-disciplinary and empirical in nature. JIBS' primary focus is on applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, psychobiology, management sciences, forensic studies, social psychology and criminal behaviour. It aims to benefit students, teachers and professionals by helping them grow as critical thinkers and apply their potential to educational opportunities and community engagement.