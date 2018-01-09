Jimmy Kimmel in no hurry to write Oscar jokes

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) TV show host Jimmy Kimmel says he is in no hurry to start writing his material for his hosting gig at the Academy Awards 2018.

Whether it is related to industry's ongoing discussion about sexual misconduct or the campaign by women to lead a change -- the themes which dominated the conversation at Golden Globe Awards on Sunday -- Kimmel says it is difficult to judge what the mood will be at the event to be held on March 4 here, reports cnn.com.

"I do thank (Seth Meyers) for being that litmus test," Kimmel told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, referencing the Golden Globes host.

"As far as how I will handle it, the problem is it's two months from now. So it's almost like getting into a hot tub or something; you can't really know what the temperature is until you get there. I couldn't tell you that I have one joke in mind that I know I'll do."

Whether sexual harassment will continue to be top of mind remains to be seen, said Kimmel. But he thinks the moment had a noticeable impact on the red carpet, reports cnn.com.

"I thought the red carpet was really interesting because people were talking about something for once, and I think that was refreshing. And at the very least, it was great to see people discussing something of significance. I think, ultimately, how can you argue that any of this is anything but good?"

Asked whether he will write some jokes about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Kimmel said: "You can but you just don't know. Who's to say Harvey Weinstein is going to be alive in two months?"

Kimmel -- known for his hit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD -- made a successful debut as the host of the Oscars last year.

--IANS

