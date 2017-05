Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) After making a successful debut as the host of the Oscars this year, popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards in 2018.

He will host the 90th edition of the awards on March 4, returning with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, reports usatoday.com.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted the news on Tuesday. The post read: "No one can throw a party 90 years in the making like Jimmy Kimmel and producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd! Welcome back! Oscars 90."

Kimmel scored as host of 89th Oscars this year. But his hosting was overshadowed by the last-minute envelope gaffe that resulted in "La La Land", and not the actual winner "Moonlight", being announced as the winner of Best Picture trophy.

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD, also joked about the miscue on Twitter.

He posted: "Thanks to The Academy for asking me to host The Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope)."

In a statement released by the academy, Kimmel joked: "Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career. If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

De Luca and Todd said jointly in the statement that they were eager to return.

"It's not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making," their statement said.

