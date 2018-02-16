Jimmy Kimmel emotional about Florida school shooting

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) TV show host Jimmy Kimmel, heartbroken over the Florida school shooting incident, has urged US President Donald Trump to do something about the situation as "children are being murdered".

Kimmel spoke about the school shooting that occurred in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, during his opening monologue for the show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Welcome back to the show. Natalie Portman, Kyrie Irving, and Nick Foles are on the way, but first - as I'm sure you know and feel -- this is another very sad day in America. Another senseless shooting. This time at a high school in Parkland, Florida," Kimmel said, his voice quavering, as he opened his monologue.

In the shooting incident, 17 victims were slaughtered by a 19-year-old former student at a high school in Florida which had ousted him for indiscipline.

Kimmel then played two clips of Trump's televised address following the shooting, in which he said that no child or teacher "should ever be in danger in an American school" and "no parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning" in response to the Florida shooting, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"So I agree with both of those statements. So here's what you do to fix that. Tell your buddies in Congress - tell Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio - all the family men who care so much about their communities -- that what we need are laws," Kimmel said.

"Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids."

Kimmel feels it's time people stop saying it is too soon to be talking about gun control.

"Because you guys said that after Las Vegas. You said it after Sandy Hook. You say that after every one of these eight now fatal school shootings we've had in the US this year.

"Children are being murdered. Do something. We still haven't talked about it. You still haven't done anything about this. Nothing. You've literally done nothing."

