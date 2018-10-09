Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke to get Britannia Awards

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Actors Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of the Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Los Angeles.

Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year, reports variety.com.

The trophies will be presented at ceremonies on October 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel here.

"Jim and Emilia are without question two incredibly inspiring and remarkable talents and we are delighted to be honouring them at this year's ceremony," said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen.

"Jim is a legend in the industry, bringing joy and laughter to audiences around the world through his unique award-winning performances. Emilia is a force to be reckoned with and has brought us one of the most beloved female characters in TV history."

Carrey currently stars in and executive produces series "Kidding". And Clarke recently wrapped filming the eighth and final season of the HBO series "Game of Thrones", which is aired in India on Star World.

--IANS

