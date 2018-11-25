Jibran Khan of EIRS wins Equestrian Premier League 2018

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) Jibran Khan of Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) emerged champion of the ninth edition of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) here on Sunday.

The finale witnessed the presence of the 2018 Asian Games silver medal-winning Indian equestrian team riders Fouaad Mirza, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh and Rakesh Kumar along with coach Rodolphe Scherer.

The EPL tournament had 3 categories -- Children 80 cm category, Junior 100 cm category and the Open category of 120 cm.

While Jibran emerged the champion of the Open category, Tiyasha Vathul (CEC Rider) was the champion for Junior category. Shashank K Varma (EIRS Rider) was the champion for the children category.

Meanwhile, the Indian Equestrian team and their coach were felicitated during the event for their achievements of winning two silver medals at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

The league this year witnessed around 40 participants with riders from top clubs including, Equestrian Centre for Excellence, Chennai Equitation Centre, Flying Sea Stallion; United Riders Barn; Equine Dreams; Setalvad Equestrian, Ambur Equestrian Club; Royal Equestrian Academy; Red Earth Riding School; Bangalore Horse Riding School and High field Equestrian Center.

Commenting on the growing popularity of the EPL, Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group said: "Equestrian Sports is gaining popularity in India. The recent win of Indian equestrian team in the Asian Games 2018 has shown the potential of the riders in the country."

"EPL acts as a platform to identify the talent pool for the sport which requires both skill and dedication. Through the league, we hope to nurture talented riders and provide them an opportunity to pursue professional sport," he added.

Echoing the words of Jitu, EIRS Director Silva Storai said: "Embassy International Riding School has witnessed some of India's finest equestrian sportspersons in the 9th edition of EPL."

"It has strived to develop equestrian talent in India through our League in the last 9 years. Equestrian enthusiast and sporting talent across ages are encouraged to strive to achieve the highest standards in the sport at EIRS," she added.

