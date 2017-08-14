Jiayu wins women's 20km race walk

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Chinese youngster Yang Jiayu won the women's 20km race walk in one hour 26 minutes and 18 seconds at the World Championships here.

On the final day of the championships on Sunday evening, Yang, 21, stunned the field to lift the title in a personal best time while her well-known teammate Lyu Xiuzhi, the Rio Olympic bronze medalist and Beijing worlds runner-up, was disqualified meters from the finish line, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rio Games silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez of Mexico settled for the silver in 1:26:19 while Italy's Antonella Palmisano was third in 1:26:59.

--IANS

