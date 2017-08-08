Jhulan Goswami to be Awarded Rs 10 Lakh Cash Prize by CAB

Jhulan was a part Indian team who reached the final of the Women's World Cup in England.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at its annual awards function on Tuesday announced that they will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to Indian women’s cricket team pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan was a part Indian team who reached the final of the Women’s World Cup in England. She is from Bengal and has captained the national team before.

Jhulan piccked up 3 for 23 in the final of World Cup against England restricted the hosts to 228/7. But the batter failed to keep her nerves and India lost the match by just 9 runs.

The 34-year old recently wrote her name in the history books as she broke the record of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket taker in women’s One Day Internationals.

“We tried our level best in the final but unfortunately in cricket nothing can be predicted. In the last one hour, the match turned on its head and we ended on the losing side. This is life,” Jhulan said at an event on Monday.

“Participation in sports is very important for the students as the field teaches us a lot as to how to tackle problems in life without getting disappointed to taking anyone’s help,” Jhulan added while addressing a bunch of sports school children.

