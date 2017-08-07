Jhulan to be awarded Rs 10 lakh cash prize by CAB

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a plaque by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at its annual awards function here on Tuesday.

Jhulan, who guided India to the final of the Women's World Cup in England recently, hails from Bengal and has captained the national team before.

The 34-year old recently scripted history by breaking the record of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket taker in women's One Day Internationals.

Jhulan also returned figures of 3/23 in the summit clash restricting the hosts to 228/7 in 50 overs. But the batter failed to keep her nerves and frittered away a golden opportunity to capture their maiden World Cup title. India eventually lost by nine runs.

"We tried our level best in the final but unfortunately in cricket nothing can be predicted. In the last one hour, the match turned on its head and we ended on the losing side. This is life," Jhulan said at an event on Monday.

"Participation in sports is very important for the students as the field teaches us a lot as to how to tackle problems in life without getting disappointed to taking anyone's help," Jhulan added while addressing a bunch of sports school children.

--IANS

dm/sam/vm