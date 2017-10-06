jhguyvHundreds of disciples attend Dalai Lama's 4-day-long teaching session

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, concluded a four-day teaching session on Friday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. The session was based on the teachings of Buddhist scholar, Chandrakirti and was held at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang. Hundreds of monks and disciples of the Dalai Lama attended the session. The 14th Dalai Lama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, fled into exile in India from Lhasa after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule.