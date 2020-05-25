Jharkhand's daily-wage labourers left out of PDS safety net fear starvation as employment dries up during COVID-19 lockdown

Jitendra Bhuiyan, a daily-wage worker in Jharkhand's Palamu district, made one of multiple visits to the block office in Daltonganj (officially known as Medininagar) on 18 May, to submit his application for a red ration card.

With the red 'PH' card (priority household), he can get subsidised food grains every month for his six-member family. However, instead of the food security he is entitled to under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Jitendra is stuck with a 'saamanya' or white ration card. With the white card one can only get subsidised kerosene and is meant for families above the poverty line.

The white ration card has become a bane for many daily-wage workers in many districts of Jharkhand, especially Palamu, Simdega, West Singhbhum, and Bokaro. More so, since the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic has left them without any income for more than two months.

According to the website of the Jharkhand government, 3,95,519 people are listed as white card holders in the four districts. This includes those who are above the poverty line, as well as, those who are below it. The white card is among the three issued by the Jharkhand government, and the others are:

Red PH ration card " which gives the benefit of 5 kilograms of rice to each member in a BPL family per month at a subsidised rate; The yellow AAY (Antyodaya or 'poorest of poor') ration card " which allows one family to receive 35 kilograms of rice per month at a subsidised rate.

These are the two main types of ration cards listed under the NFSA's Public Distribution System (PDS), and are uniform across all the states. State governments are also at the liberty to issue cards for socio-economic groups apart from the PH and AAY families.

Sukhru Topno from Simdega has been trying to get his white card cancelled. With his only son working in Punjab, the family is staring at weeks of no food in the absence of a ration card. Image procured by author More

In Jharkhand, a state plagued by starvation deaths, several families eligible for the red or yellow cards have been issued white cards and are on the brink of hunger. A majority of such families live hand-to-mouth with only one earning member who is usually engaged in daily-wage labour, activists said.

Labourers worry their children will starve

The coronavirus lockdown, extended thrice since being imposed on 24 March, has exacerbated the challenges faced by labourers.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 36-year-old Agasti Dagarai was earning Rs 220 a day laying railway tracks in the Sonua block of the state's West Singhbhum district. Dagaria works as a labourer with a private contractor. Since the lockdown began, work has come to a standstill and there has been no income, he said.

Despite applying for a red card two years ago, he was issued a white card and is now deprived of the safety net of assured food grains. "When I received the white card, I went to the dealer to tell him that there had been a mistake. He asked for Rs 1,500 to get it fixed, but I didn't have the money so I didn't pursue the matter," Dagarai said.

Dagarai also alleged that the dealer told him that the family will get money instead of food grains through the white card.

"We gave our documents to the dealer to help us apply for a ration card and when we got the white card, we went back to him to try to get it fixed. Then he said that we will get money, not rice. After that, we checked our account in the Sonua branch of SBI, but no money has been deposited so far," he said.

"We have no daal, no vegetables, only 15 kilograms of rice is remaining now. We'll eat that with salt and after that we will starve," said Dagarai, "Now, without any income or ration, how will we provide for our children?" he asked repeatedly.

In regular circumstances, Dagarai spends an average of Rs 2,400 on food every month. This included 25 kilograms of rice, one kilogram of masoor daal, and vegetables. Now, the family has had to forego the pulses and vegetables.

In Simdega's Kolebira block, Sukhru Topno (65) and his daughter-in-law Sushari travelled to social worker Taramani Sahu's house to ask her for help in getting their white card cancelled.

