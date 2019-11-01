Jharkhand to go to polls in 5 phases from Nov 30: EC

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora informed that Model Code of Conduct is in force in Jharkhand for the upcoming Assembly elections. He also informed that like last time, Jharkhand will go to polls in 5 phases from November 30. During the press conference, Sunil Arora said, "Phase-1: Polls on 30 November, phase 2: Polls on 7 December, phase 3: Polls on 12 December, phase 4: Polls on 16th December, phase 5: Polls on 20th December, and counting on 23rd December."