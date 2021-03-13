Jharkhand Man Walks 1,200 KM From Delhi Along Railway Tracks to Reach Home in Sahibganj

Sahibganj, March 13: A man walked 1,200 km to return to his home in Jharkhand from Delhi. The man has been identified as 56-year-old Bejom Bamda Pahariya. He walked over 1,200 kilometres over the last five months. During his tiring journey towards his home, he survived mostly on water and only a little food. Odisha Girl Walks 10 Km on Foot to Lodge Complaint Against Her Father For Usurping Mid-Day Meal Benefits.

According to a report published in India Today, Pahadiya was taken to Delhi on the pretext of a job. He was duped by an agent. Pahadiya was even robbed of his cash and belongings in Delhi. He then decided to move back to his home in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on foot.

Pahariya followed Railway tracks to reach his home. According to the report, he was robbed of his bag, having his identity proof in Dhanbad's Mahuda. Roti Bank members spotted Pahariya. Notably, Roti Bank is an NGO that provides food and water to needy people. The NGO made arrangement for Pahariya's food and even helped his to travel by bus to Sahibganj.

"But it is unfortunate how the railways was not aware of it," reported the media house quoting Ashish Bansal, DRM Dhanbad division, as saying. Bansal even said that he learnt about the incident through media that a man with the help of Railway tracks walked 1,200 km to reach his home in Jharkhand.

Notably, during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, many migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, started to travel on foot back to their homes as they faced a shortage of food and a place to live during restrictions. Many migrant works even lost their lives on their way to their homes.