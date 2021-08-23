Jharkhand Man, Rescued from Afghanistan, Reaches Ranchi, Kisses Ground

A Jharkhand man, who was working in Afghanistan since 2018, returned home late Sunday evening, over a week after the Taliban’s swift capture of Kabul, the country’s capital.

Babloo, a resident of Gomia in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, reached Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, on Sunday. He reached the national capital, New Delhi, on Sunday morning.

As the Jharkhand man landed in Ranchi, he bowed and kissed the ground. Speaking to the media, he said, “I am alive only because of the prayers of thousands of sisters in India made for me and others stuck in Afghanistan during this crisis period.”

“Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, there was chaos all over. They were mercilessly killing people. Thousands of Afghans and hundreds like me working in various private firms in Afghanistan were just hoping to escape from the country,” Babloo added.

“Many are still stuck there, I pray for their safety,” he said.

The Jharkhand man further thanked a social worker, Jyoti Sharma, for helping him return to India. “My family first got in contact with Jyoti Sharma and informed her about the situation I was in. We have been in regular contact since then over the phone.”

“She was in talks with the embassy and guided me about the procedures and how to fill the required documents,” added Babloo.

The Bokaro man further said that he was working in a private company as an operator since 2018.

According to media reports, Kabul Airport is now open for evacuation flights. India, on Sunday, brought back 392 people, including Indian citizens, Afghan lawmakers, Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.

Reports also mentioned that 168 individuals were airlifted from Kabul to Hindon airport near Delhi on a C-17 military transport plane. Another batch of Indian and Nepali citizens was rescued on a special Air India flight from Dushanbe on IAF 130J transport aircraft.

