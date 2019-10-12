Jharkhand Govt to build statue of slain soldiers by Nov 15: Raghubar Das

While addressing a public meeting in Jagannathpur assembly constituency in West Singhbhum, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "For the first time in independent India, Narendra Modi worked to remember the tribal of Jharkhand including Birsa Munda from Red Fort and given 25 crore rupees sent to the state government People are working for the beautification Birsa Munda Jail. This double engine government working to built monumental statue of slain soldiers and the work is going to complete till November 15."