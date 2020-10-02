Jharkhand CM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, I salute these great personalities. We miss them in today's era. However, we can pay them true tribute by following their path," the CM's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu along with many Union and state leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the national capital.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

