Jharkhand bans Popular Front of India for IS links

Ranchi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has banned the Popular Front of India for its alleged links to the Islamic State, official sources said on Tuesday.

"The state has banned the Popular Front of India, which is active in Jharkhand, under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. The Home Department had recommended the ban," a government statement said.

"The PFI is very active in Pakur district. The members of the PFI, which was set up in Kerala, are influenced by the IS. According to Home Department report, some PFI members have even gone to Syria from southern states and are working for the IS," the statement added.

The PFI has in the past taken out processions in favour of Mumbai-based absconding Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on several occasions.

