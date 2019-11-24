Jharkhand Assembly polls: RPN Singh releases Congress manifesto

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge in Jharkhand state and Congress leader RPN Singh released party's manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on November 24. Several other party leaders were also present during the event. Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place in five phases starting from November 30. The results will be declared on December 23. The main parties in Jharkhand include BJP, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).