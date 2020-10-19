Jharakhand's National Karate Champion Turns to Selling Liquor to Make Ends Meet in Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the ways people lived their lives, while their probably isn't a single person whose life hasn't been up-heaved by lockdown and social distancing.

In another tragic example, a national Karate champion from Jharkhand's Ranchi had to resort to selling hadia (rice beer) to eke out a living for herself.

26-year-old Bimla Munda was a silver medalist at the 34th National Games in 2011 in Jharkhand. She was also a gold medalist at Bollywood star Akshay Kumar 4th International Kudo Championship in 2012.

Bimla claimed that she is among the 33 players in the state who haven selected for the state government's direct job scheme for sportspersons, and the application process along with the verification were done in February. However, they were assured that the job will be given to them in March but they are yet to receive the appointment letter, reports Hindustan Times.

Bimla started a coaching centre to train karate-aspiring children. Due to the sudden lockdown, she had to shut her venture and since then to earn a livelihood she has been selling 70 to 80 glasses of hadia in her village, with each glass priced at Rs 4.

Whatever she earns goes behind purchasing the basic household necessities, she said.

Bimla has also been a gold medalist of All India Karate Open Championship in 2015 and Federation Cup organized by All India Karate-Do Federation in 2019.

Bimla's father is a small time farmer and she has been staying with her grandfather since childhood.

Her grandfather's pension which is Rs 6000 per month is mostly spent behind his medical expenses.

With Bimla's story of a misery going viral, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed Ranchi deputy commissioner to provide the player with all kind of necessary help.

.@DC_Ranchi अविलंब संज्ञान लें एवं खेल सचिव से समन्वय स्थापित कर बहन विमला को हर तरह की मदद पहुँचाते हुए सूचित करें। साथ ही राज्यवासियों को बताना चाहूँगा की हमारी आगामी खेल नीति के क्रियान्वित होने पर खिलाड़ियों का भविष्य संवरेगा। https://t.co/1zLRrFKRjr — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) October 18, 2020

The CM said, "When our upcoming sports policy will come into effect, the future of players will change."