Jhanvi Kapoor did not talk to Sridevi for 3 days

The legendary actress Sridevi died on Saturday night due to a massive cardiac arrest. Walking down the memory lane, one can see that she gave epic hits like Chandni, Himmatwala, Mr India, Sadma, engligh vinglish and many more. Sridevi was very close to her family, and shared a special bond with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. The trio has been spotted together bonding at many occasions. In an interview she revealed that her elder Jhanvi Kapoor was really disturbed after watching Sadma and didn’t speak to her for three days. She said,” Jhanvi saw the movie when she was around six years old and she didn’t talk to me for three days. She told me, `You are a bad mamma. You were so mean to him’.” We all know how Sadma’s ending has affected each one of us. But Sridevi’s sudden demise had even worse effects. May her soul rest in peace.