Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Dhadak", starring Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, will be releasing on July 20. While "Dhadak" will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie "Beyond The Clouds".