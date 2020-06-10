JGU RANKED NUMBER ONE PRIVATE UNIVERSITY IN INDIA BY QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2021

Key Highlights of the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2021: • JGU is India’s Number One Private University.

• A possible 100 rank climb up for JGU from 751-800 band in 2020 to 651-700 band in 2021 • JGU is the only Institution of Eminence (IOE) that has significantly moved up in ranking in the QS WUR 2021 compared to QS WUR 2020 • In QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU is the highest performing IOE compared to previous year’s QS World University Rankings • 21 Universities from India are in the top 1000 in the world in these rankings.

• JGU is the highest-ranked Indian university, which focuses solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

• JGU is the youngest Indian University to be ranked this year.

• JGU is ranked amongst the top 300 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio, which presently stands at 1:9.

• JGU is ranked amongst the top 450 universities in the world in employer reputation.

• JGU is ranked amongst the top 500 universities in the world in international faculty, which makes up 14% of JGU’s total faculty.

New Delhi, June 10: O.P. Jindal Global University is ranked as India's Number 1 Private University by the QS World University Rankings 2021. At a time when the total number of Indian institutions have gone down in the QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU has vastly improved its position in these rankings that were released today by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Within 11 years of establishment, JGU has been ranked in the top 651-700 universities in the world and has become India’s Number 1 Ranked Private University. JGU is also India’s Number 1 Ranked University with a focus solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities as per the influential QS World University Rankings 2021.

With a jump of a possible 100 ranks to the 651-700 band this year from the 751-800 band last year, JGU is the only 'Institution of Eminence' (IOE) that has climbed up significantly in the QS World University Rankings 2021 compared to the rankings last year. In QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU is the highest performing IOE compared to previous year’s QS World University Rankings.

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Hon’ble Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the Chief Guest at a virtual event being held today for the India Exclusive Launch of QS World University Rankings (2021) for unveiling and the presentation of QS World University Rankings 2021 Certificates to ranked Indian Institutions. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor (Dr.) D.P. Singh, and the Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Professor (Dr.) V.S. Chauhan will be the Guests of Honour on the occasion. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) will be represented by the Senior Vice President of QS, Mr. Ben Sowter, and Regional Director – MENA & South Asia, QS, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes.

While 24 Indian universities made it to the top 1000 last year, this number has dropped to 21 universities this year. JGU is the highest-ranked Indian university solely dedicated to the study of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities. As an eleven year old, non-STEM and non-Medicine university, JGU has yet again broken stereotypes of what it takes to be a truly Global University by entering into the top 700 universities in the world, and becoming the youngest Indian university to feature in this year’s rankings.

This has become possible due to JGU’s international diversity among its faculty, a phenomenal increase in its reputation, and a steadfast commitment to maintaining a strong faculty-student ratio. As per the QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU was ranked amongst the top 300 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio, amongst the top 450 universities in the world in employer reputation, and amongst the top 500 universities in the world in international faculty.

Out of the 20 IOEs selected by the Government of India, only 13 found a place in the QS World University Rankings 2021. This includes 4 IITs, IISc, Delhi University, Anna University, University of Hyderabad, MAHE, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BHU, Jadavpur University and O.P. Jindal Global University. This year, JGU is the youngest and the highest performing IOE compared to previous year’s Qs World University Rankings 2020.

