JGU RANKED AMONG THE TOP 150 UNIVERSITIES OF THE WORLD IN THE QS YOUNG UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2021

ONLY 4 INDIAN UNIVERSITIES IN THE TOP 150 IN THE WORLD 24 June 2020, Sonipat: O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked in the top 101-150 ‘Young’ Universities in the world by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). JGU is the first and only private university from India and the only Indian university, which solely focuses on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities to feature in the QS Young University Rankings 2021. These rankings of young universities, which are under the age of 50 years, have just been released by QS, one of the leading and influential ranking agencies in the world.

Key Highlights of the QS Young University Rankings 2021 • JGU has been ranked in the 101-150 band among the young universities under the age of 50 years in the world.

• JGU is India’s First & Only Private University to feature in these rankings.

• JGU is the only non-STEM, non-Medicine Indian university to have featured in these rankings.

• 4 Indian Universities are among the top 150 in the world in these rankings - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, O.P. Jindal Global University, and the University of Hyderabad Of the four Indian Universities which made it to the top 150 QS World University under 50 rankings, JGU is the only non-STEM, non-Medicine University to feature in this list, which demonstrates JGU’s ability to make a large impact and break stereotypes in a short period. JGU has yet again successfully demonstrated that age is merely a number, and a futuristic vision backed by a robust implementation is what it takes to achieve great heights.

Reacting to this news, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, “JGU’s recognition in the top 150 young universities in the world is a fantastic development. It only underscores the point that age and time are not limitations, if you have the desire, commitment, hard work and perseverance to build a world class university. As a young, private, not-for-profit and philanthropic university, JGU has demonstrated agility and dedication through this achievement, and it is indeed a proud moment to be able to consistently contribute to building our nation, and the global education landscape. I congratulate all members of Team JGU for making this possible through their hard work”.

With this news coming in right after JGU was announced India’s number one private university as per the QS World University Rankings 2021, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said: “This is indeed yet another proud moment for JGU. To be ranked among the top 150 universities in the world, which are less than 50 years of age is a significant recognition for an 11-year old university. These rankings have reinforced our consistent institutional commitment to promote excellence in everything that we do as a university. To be among the top 150 universities in the world also creates greater responsibility as we move towards aspiring for higher levels of excellence. The faculty, students, staff and all stakeholders of JGU have been remarkably galvanised by this extraordinary recognition. Our constant endeavour will be to further strengthen our teaching pedagogies and learning outcomes, research ecosystem and publications, international collaborations and student engagement, leading the path for a resurgent and emerging India to make an indelible impression in the landscape of global higher education'.

The QS World University Rankings represent a vast landscape of universities right from young universities with a few years behind them to universities that have been around for hundreds of years. This puts younger universities in a very competitive pool given the relatively less time they have had to represent their establishment. Therefore, the Young University Rankings of QS is a very important measure of the innovation, strong governance, and high impact that young universities have been able to achieve in less than 50 years.

Earlier this month, JGU was recognized in the QS World University Rankings 2021 among the top 651-700 universities in the world. JGU was also recognized as India’s number one private university, India’s number one university to solely focus on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, and the youngest Indian University to have featured in the QS WUR 2021.

