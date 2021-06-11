JGU ONCE AGAIN RANKED NUMBER ONE PRIVATE UNIVERSITY IN INDIA BY QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2022

New Delhi, June 11: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is once again ranked as India's Number 1 Private University by the QS World University Rankings 2022. JGU continues to be the highest-ranked private Institution of Eminence of India as per these rankings.

Within 12 years of establishment, JGU has been ranked in the top 750 universities in the world. JGU is also India’s Number 1 Ranked University with a focus solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities as per the influential QS World University Rankings 2022.

Key Highlights of the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2022: • JGU continues to be India’s Number One Private University.

• JGU is the highest-ranked private Institution of Eminence (IOE) of India in the QS WUR 2022 • 35 Indian universities are featured in the QS WUR 2022 out of 1673 institutions that were analyzed globally • Out of the 22 Indian universities that are ranked in the top 1000 in the QS WUR 2022, JGU is the highest-ranked Indian university, which focuses solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

• JGU is ranked amongst the top 260 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio, which presently stands at 1:8 As a twelve-year-old, non-STEM and non-Medicine university, JGU has yet again broken stereotypes of what it takes to be a truly Global University by sustaining its rank in the top 750 universities in the world. While 21 Indian universities made it to the top 1000 last year, this number stands at 22 universities this year.

This has become possible due to JGU’s international diversity among its faculty, its reputation among academics and employers globally, and a steadfast commitment to maintaining a strong faculty-student ratio. As per the QS World University Rankings 2022, JGU is ranked amongst the top 260 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio, which presently stands at a phenomenal 1:8, and also amongst the top universities in the world in academic and employer reputation.

Story continues

Moreover, out of the 20 IOEs selected by the Government of India, only 11 found a place in the top 1000 of the QS World University Rankings 2022. This includes IISc, 4 IITs, Delhi University, Anna University, University of Hyderabad, MAHE, Jadavpur University and O.P. Jindal Global University. This year also, JGU is the youngest and the highest performing IOE compared to the previous year’s QS World University Rankings.

The Founding Chancellor of JGU, Mr. Naveen Jindal, said that this global recognition of JGU for three consecutive years is indeed a defining moment. He said, 'It is an incredibly proud moment for me to see JGU leading the charge in fostering academic excellence in India and the world. JGU was established in memory of my father to be a centre of excellence and produce outstanding leaders in various walks of life. I am immensely pleased to see that it is fulfilling its vision through sustained hard work. I wish to congratulate the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, and staff of JGU for their continued commitment to providing a world-class education to our students.' He further said, “Featuring in the QS World University Rankings 2022 yet again and the prestigious recognition of JGU as an 'Institution of Eminence' gives hope for a more evolved higher education landscape in India in the coming years”.

Welcoming this exciting development, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU said, “JGU being recognized as a leading university in the world is testament to its aspiration to be a world-class university. The achievement of being recognized as the Rank 1 private university in India once again is remarkable in our brief institutional journey. We are deeply humbled by this international recognition for our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in higher education. Being a little over a decade-old, private, non-STEM, non-Medicine University, we are elated to have broken all stereotypes of what it takes to become a world-class university. Our constant endeavour will be to further strengthen our teaching, learning outcomes, international collaborations and quality of education.” Referring to the unprecedented challenges and current uncertainties during a pandemic, Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar affirmed the institutional commitment to promoting excellence at JGU and said, 'At 12 years of age, a youthful and dynamic JGU is leading the path for a resurgent and emerging India to make a mark in the global higher education space. As the world fights the ramifications of a global pandemic, JGU, as the highest-ranked Indian university that solely focuses on social sciences, arts & humanities, and the highest-ranked private university in India, has a significant role to play in the development of India and the world.' In his reaction, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Pattnaik, Registrar of JGU said, “I am excited about this development. At JGU, we are strongly committed to ensuring world-class education and these rankings vindicate the steps taken by us since our inception. To retain the position of the number one ranked Private University would not have become possible without a sound vision, implementation plan and sustained hard work. I wish to sincerely thank all members of the Governing Body and other apex bodies of the university, faculty members, staff, students and our partner institutions for their laudable contribution in this achievement.” Last year, JGU became the first Indian university to receive QS IGAUGE E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD) Certification from the coveted QS IGAUGE for e-learning excellence. This represents JGU’s commitment towards providing its students a truly global experience in their academic pursuits while ensuring that even a global pandemic like COVID-19 does not deter them. This news indeed comes as a ray of hope for students who aspire to pursue a world-class education at a global university but face tremendous constraints of international mobility due to the pandemic.

Professor (Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean, Jindal School of Banking and Finance and Executive Director of the Office of Rankings, Benchmarking and Institutional Transformation (ORBIT) said “As a very young and focused university, we are delighted to be a part of an illustrious league of mature national and international universities yet again. We envisage entering the top 500 globally in the near future for which healthy competition and fruitful cooperation are vital to success.” PWR PWR