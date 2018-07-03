Jewish heritage Israel Kabristan turns dump yard in Vadodara

Unique Jewish heritage, Israel Kabristan is gradually turning into dump yard in Vadodara due to lack of attention of authorities. The Kabristan is situated in Vadodara's Nizampura. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to India earlier this year, promised to help to develop this Jewish cemetery into a tourist attraction. The cemetery dates back to 1875. The writings on Kabars (cemetery) have unique combination of Hebrew, English and Marathi. "The matter has come to our notice and we will make a compound wall and preserve the site", said an administrative official.