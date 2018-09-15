JetSetGo to start urban air transport service next week

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) JetSetGo, which currently manages the largest fleet of private jets and helicopters in India, plans to start an "on-demand urban air transport service" -- SkyShuttle -- from September 17.

On Saturday, the company announced plans to provide inter-city and intra-city air shuttle services in smaller jets and through vertical take-off and landing (VTOL).

The initial launch will be on Mumbai-Bengaluru route, along with helicopter shuttles within Mumbai connecting Tarapur and Vapi.

According to the company, fares for the Jet service would range from Rs 21,950 to Rs 54,875 and for the helicopter service from Rs 21,000 to Rs 29,250.

--IANS

