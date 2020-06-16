Jet Fuel Hike: Price of ATF Rises by Over 16%, Check Rates of Aviation Turbine Fuel in Metros

New Delhi, June 16: Amid the aviation crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, price of aviation turbine fuel registered a 16.3 percent increase on Tuesday. The prices of ATF have been raised by over Rs 5,400 per kilolitre in just 15 days time, as they were previously revised on June 1. With this, the price of aviation turbine fuel has reached Rs 39,069.87 per kilolitre in Delhi, while for Mumbai the price of ATF stands at Rs 38,565.06 per kilolitre.

According to the latest development, as quoted by news agency ANI, the price of jet fuel has been hiked by Rs 5494.50 per kilolitre in the national capital while for Kolkata, the ATF fuel has been increased by 5480.62 per kilolitre. With this, the rate of ATF in Delhi and Kolkata reached to Rs 39,069.87 and Rs 44,024.10 per kilolitre respectively. Jet Fuel Price Hike: Airlines' Woes Continue, ATF Prices Increased by Nearly 50 Percent in June.

Also, the price of ATF has been increased by 5494.50 per kilolitre for the financial capital Mumbai, due to this the rate of jet fuel reached to 38,565.06 per kilolitre. Apart from this, in Chennai the ATF will cost 40,239.63 per kilolitre after an increase of Rs 5670.33 per kilolitre. The new rate were earlier revised on June 1 this year, when jet fuel rate were hiked by over 11,000 from last month.

Here are the new ATF rates:

It is expected that with this rise in ATF, the price of air travel will cost more to passengers. Earlier in the day, petrol and diesel price were hiked in the national capital. Petrol saw an increase of Rs 0.47 per litre, which led to the price reaching at 76.73 per litre. While for diesel, the rate was hiked by Rs 0.57, making it reach the price of Rs 75.19 per litre. Currently, while ATF prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis.