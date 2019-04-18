Jet Airways shutdown: Staff union seeks Centre's intervention
President of All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association Kiran Pawaskar on Thursday held a meeting with Jet Airways management. After the meeting, he informed about the current situation and said that the airline management is stick with the statement that if they get money from banks or from lenders then the airline can start its operation immediately. He also blamed Centre and the Aviation Ministry for not helping the debt-ridden airline.