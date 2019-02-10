Jet Airways revises cancellation charges for domestic flights

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Jet Airways has revised its change and cancellation fees for its flights within India, based on the number of days prior to the travel date that the change or cancellation is made.

According to the airline, the change and cancellation fee in its premier (business class) classic fare will be Rs 2,300 and Rs 4,800 respectively both over or within seven days from departure, the flex fare will have no change fee but there will a cancellation fee of Rs 3,800 over or within seven days in departure, and no change or cancellation charge will be applicable on the saver fare.

In the economy class, there will be different charges across the various fare choices.

In flex fare, the change and the cancellation fee will be Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively over seven days prior to departure and Rs 2,300 and 2,800 within seven days. For the classic fare, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 will be charged for change and cancellation over seven days before departure and Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,800 within seven days.

In the saver fare, the change and cancellation fees will be Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 over seven days before and Rs 3,800 and Rs 4,300 within seven days of departure.

Both the charges will be the same for the deal and lite fare choices - Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,800 will be the change and cancellation fees respectively over seven days before the trip and Rs 4,300 and Rs 4,600 respectively for changes and cancellation within seven days.

There will be no change in fees for Jet Airways award flight bookings, the airline said.

--IANS

vd/mr