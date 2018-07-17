Jet Airways places additional orders for 737 MAX aircraft

Farnborough/Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Airline major Jet Airways has placed an additional order for 75 jets of Boeing "737 MAX 8" aircraft during the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

According to a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the order, valued at $8.8 billion at current list prices, was previously posted as unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

"Our latest order for 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft reflects our long standing association with Boeing and reposes our faith in the aircraft they manufacture," Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The MAX will allow us to offer guests a superior and well differentiated experience using a modern, reliable and fuel efficient fleet. The order also emphasises Jet Airways' commitment to the growth and potential of the Indian aviation market."

In June, the Mumbai-based carrier took delivery of its first MAX, a "new and improved 737" that delivers a double-digit improvement in fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Jet Airways is India's second-largest airline with a fleet of nearly 120 airplanes serving more than 60 destinations in 15 countries across Asia, Europe and North America.

--IANS

rv/ksk