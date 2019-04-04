Jet Airways operating fleet of 26 aircraft: Official

New Delhi/Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Financially challenged passenger carrier Jet Airways now operates a fleet of 26 aircraft, a senior official said on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told reporters in New Delhi that with its current fleet size, the airline fulfils the norms for operating international operations.

As per rules, an airline needs to have minimum 20 aircraft to be eligible to operate international flights.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Jet Airways operated a fleet of 28 aircraft on Wednesday.

Last month, Kharola had said that nearly 80 per cent of Jet's fleet is likely to be back in operation by the end of April as it would re-induct 40 aircraft by then.

A total of 75 aircraft are envisaged to be back in operation by April-end which is around 80 per cent of the Jet's aircraft fleet previously.

On March 25, Jet Airways promoter and Chairman Naresh Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline and ceded majority control to the State Bank of India-led consortium.

Under the plan, the lenders would inject up to Rs 1,500 crore working capital into the airline and convert their debt into equity, and try to revive Jet Airways and sell it by June.

Under the lenders-initiated resolution plan, the airline will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards the lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner.

Jet Airways has been struggling with cash flows for the past six months because of rising fuel costs and intense competition. It has even delayed payment to lessors, airport operators and oil marketing companies besides a part of its workforce to keep the company running.

