The resolution plan for bankruptcy-hit Jet Airways, submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessmen Murari Lal Jalan, was approved by the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday, 22 June.

90 days have been given to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aviation Ministry by NCLT, to allocate slots to Jet Airways, as part of the revival plan.

However, sources said the matter about Jet being given its historic routes remains unresolved and more talks are needed to determine its domestic and international routes.

Jet Airways, which operated more than 120 planes had suspended its operations in April 2019 and has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read: Once Bankrupt, Jet Airways Plans to Resume Operations in 2021

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium had proposed to repay banks, financial institutions and employees Rs 1,200 crore over next five years. The consortium also plans to establish Jet Airways as a full service airline with 30 aircrafts within the next six months.

The airline's financial and operational creditors were owed nearly Rs 30,000 crore after the operations were halted, NDTV reported.

Also Read: Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan Win Bid for Jet Airways Revival

(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)

. Read more on Business by The Quint.Day 5, WTC Final: Slight Drizzle Returns To Frustrate India, NZ Jet Airways: NCLT Approves Kalrock-Jalan Consortium’s Revival Plan . Read more on Business by The Quint.