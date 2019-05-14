Jet Airways' Deputy CEO Amit Agarwal resigns from board

Debt-laden and grounded Jet Airways' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Amit Agarwal resigned from his position, the company said. Agarwal resigned due to personal reasons and his resignation is with effect from Monday, the airline said in a statement. Jet Airways stopped its operations on April 17. It is under the management control of State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders following debt-restructuring plan. Several top executives and board members have quit the airline. Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita, who held 51 per cent of the equity, resigned from the board on March 25 and transferred control to the lenders. Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices.