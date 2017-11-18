Jesus can become next Brazilian Ronaldo: Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 18 (IANS) Manchester City chief coach Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on his club's key forward Gabriel Jesus and said he has the potential to be like the next Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazilian national, who joined Manchester City in 2017 last season, has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances for the side and proved himself as a vital player in the Guardiola-managed side.

"I keep thinking that he runs too much with the ball," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca on Friday.

"When he runs less with the ball, he'll become a player like Ronaldo," Guardiola added.

The 46-years-old also said Jesus reminds him of former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o when he is pressing the ball.

"He reminds of Eto'o and helps us when pressing like nobody, in the area he is a goalscorer," Guardiola said.

