Jermain Defoe to join Bournemouth on a three-year deal

Jermain Defoe has said yes to a three-year deal with Bournemouth. The 34-year-old England player is likely to earn a whopping £130,000 a week. Defoe joined Sunderland in January 2015 and during his stint with club scored 15 goals, which helped him earn his place back in the England team.

There were reports that the England striker will return to his former club West Ham, but Bournemouth appears to have clinched the deal with him.

Interestingly, Defoe as a18-year-old spent 2000-01 season at Bournemouth after his services were loaned from West Ham. Back then he scored 12 goals in ten consecutive outings wit the club.

Defoe held talks with Eddie Howe, Bournemouth manager, on Monday and has agreed to pledge his long-term future to the club, reports Mirror UK.

There is no transfer fee involved as Defoe’s contract with Sunderland includes a clause allowing him to leave for nothing in the wake of the club’s relegation from the Premier League.