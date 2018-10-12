Jeremy Scott celebrates diversity in new line

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the creative director of brand Moschino, has come up with a new line inspired by positivity, love and diversity. It has been brought out in collaboration with brand H&M, and will be available in India.

For the Moschino H&M lookbook, Scott gathered his family of friends to show the positivity, love and diversity at the heart of the collection, said a statement.

The line will be available in select stores worldwide and on H&M website starting on November 8.

"Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity and the energy of the people and the collection," says Scott in a statement.

"This is a loud and proud collection for everyone to share in the fun, no matter who you are or where you are from," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M's creative advisor.

The look book was shot and styled by Scott's long-term collaborators photographer Marcus Mam and stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.

