Jennifer Garner boxing her way through divorce from Ben Affleck

New York [USA], May 31 (ANI): Jennifer Garner may be going through the pain of her divorce from Ben Affleck, but looks like, she is one tough person.

The 45-year-old star was recently spotted attending a class at BoxUnion, a boxing studio in Santa Monica, California, Page Six reported.

A source revealed that the '13 Going on 30' star, who was a "ray of sunshine" and acted in "great spirits and smiling positive," was a super hard worker."

Garner officially filed for divorce from the 'Live by Night' actor in April 2017 after being separated since June 2015. (ANI)