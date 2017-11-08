Jemima Sumgong banished for four years over doping

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 8 (ANI): Jemima Sumgong, Kenyan Olympic marathon runner, has been handed a four year suspension from competitions in a doping case.

"Sumgong will serve the four-year ban as from (April 3) when she was provisionally suspended," Athletics Kenya said in a statement," Sports24 quoted Athletics Kenya, as saying.

The Kenyan has been tested positive by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for consuming banned blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO).

Resultantly, the 2016 Rio Olympics women's marathon champion will not be able to participate in the 2020 Games.

EPO, also known as hematopoietin, stimulates red blood cell production in the body which allows a runner to run harder.

In 2012, Sumgong tested positive for the banned substance prednisolone in her post-race anti-doping test and was given a two-year ban from competition by Athletics Kenya.

However, she was cleared on appeal by the IAAF in September 2012, as the local injection which Sumgong had received was permitted under the governing body's rules. (ANI)