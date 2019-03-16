Jeetendra's 'Caravan' to be screened in China fest

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actors Jeetendra and Asha Parekh starrer "Caravan" will be screened at the upcoming Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) in China.

The 1971 Bollywood classic will be shown under the category of 2019 Spring screening Gems of Asia - Spotlight on India.

Happy about the screening, Jeetendra said in a statement: "I am honoured to know that 'Caravan' movie has been chosen by committee to be screened on the day of opening ceremony in the festival.

"This is the great initiative which will enrich and promote the cultural exchanges between China and India."

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Nasir Hussain, "Caravan" was a thriller which also starred actress Aruna Irani in a pivotal role.

The film was released in China later and its music by the "Mozart of Bollywood", R.D. Burman become very popular then, read a statement.

Founder of the Beijing-based India China Film Society (ICFS), Kishor Jawade said: "It is a tribute to Indian cinema by specially screening of 'Caravan' by HIIFF and ICFS."

Nitin Sharma, International head of events, ICFS, termed the screening as an "absolute honour and a proud moment for Bollywood".

The festival will be held from March 23 to April 16 in the city of Sanya on the Hainan Island.

