JEE Mains Jharkhand Topper Says Listening to BTS Helped Her Cope with Stress of Studies

South Korean boy-band Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS has been a stress-buster for Anushka, a JEE Mains topper from Jharkhand.

Anushka has topped both district and state levels among girl with a 99.97%.

In a 'Topper Talking' interview with Dainik Jagaran, Anuskha, a student of Doon Public School said that she studied for 12 to 14 hours per day and during her free time, she would listen to BTS songs to help reduce her stress and help her concentrate better.

Anushka studied from 4:30 am to 1 pm and then from 2pm to 9pm, she took tuition classes. All of this hard work along with some BTS relief, helped Anushka to come out with flying colours.

The event of Anushka being a studious student and a fan of BTS was resonated well among BTS fans online. Several netizens shared the news in delight and expressed how BTS for many is the ultimate cure for 'pain, stress and heartache'.

So before your parents scold you for too much BTS and less of studies, remember what to show them.

Anushka has also been a state topper in class 10 board examination. She wishes to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on September 20. The NTA JEE Main Exam 2020 was held between September 1 to 6 amid Covid-19 pandemic.