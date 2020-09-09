JEE Mains Answer Key Released, Students Can Challenge Till 10 Sep

The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for the Join Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 exam on on Tuesday, 8 September.

The NTA has allowed students to raise objections against the provisional JEE main answer key till 10 am on 10 September. Candidates will be required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 as processing fee for each answer challenged. The fee payment can be processed till 5 pm on 10 September.

According to the NTA official notice, the processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cut off.

The JEE Mains were conducted from 1-6 September and were held in two shifts each day. Nearly 8,58,273 students registered for the exam this year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, 4 September, nearly 1,15,000 were unable to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) in the first three days, highlighting the fear among students of contracting COVID-19 and their push to postpone the exam.

The NTA is now gearing up to conduct NEET 2020 on 13 September. Learn more about the exam protocols, and dress code here.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE Mains Answer Key Released, Students Can Challenge Till 10 Sep89,706 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 43.7 L; 73,890 Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.