JEE Mains 2021: Online correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, to remain active till 30 January

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, 27 January, open the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021. Candidates who registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to make corrections in their forms by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction window will remain open till 30 January.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, educational qualification, photographs and address while the correction window remains open.

Any correction request after 30 January will not be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances. Candidates will not be able to change their registered email ID and mobile number through the correction window.

NTA will release the JEE Mains 2021 admit cards around the second week of February. The release date is yet to be announced by the agency. In case of any discrepancy, candidate's particulars such as photograph and signature that is shown in the e-Admit Card, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA Help Line between stipulated times of 10 am to 5 pm.

The NTA has already informed that it will conduct the JEE Main 2021 exam in four cycles in 2021. The first cycle of the exam will be conducted from 23 to 26 February. The second cycle will take place between 15 to 18 March, the third cycle from 27 to 30 April and the fourth and final cycle from 24 to 28 May.

