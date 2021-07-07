JEE Mains 2021: Exam dates of third, fourth sessions released; check details at nta.ac.in

The exam dates for the third and fourth sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021 have been announced by Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday, 6 July.

While addressing students, Pokhriyal revealed that the third edition of JEE Mains 2021 will be conducted from 20 to 25 July while the fourth edition is going to take place from 27 July to 2 August.

The third and fourth sessions were supposed to be held in April and May, respectively. However, both the session were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

As per an official notice available on the website nta.ac.in, the applications for the third session can be submitted from 6 to 8 July while aspirants can register themselves for the fourth session from 9 to 12 July.

Below, take a look at the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates and examiners to be followed before, during, or after the exam:

- The agency has given permission to candidates to change their option of centre city

- Face masks will be provided to all the applicants

- All the seats, computers along with furniture, fixtures, and commonplace will be properly sanitised before and after the examinations. Any computer used in one shift will not be re-used in the second shift

- To avoid crowd at the centre, the agency will give staggered time slots to candidates for reporting. It is done to ensure that there will be a uniform distribution of students across rooms during entry

- The registration process will be completely contactless

- In order to ensure that social distancing is maintained at the exam centre, candidates will be guided to their allocated seats. For the purpose of proper air circulation, the exam halls will have open windows and fans

- Candidates, appearing for the exam, have to follow all the social media norms

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for JEE Mains 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "JEE (Main) 2021: Fill New Registration Form and Registration Form Correction" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself using email id and mobile number

Step 4: Now, fill the application form and note down the application number (system generated)

Step 5: Upload all the required documents, pay the fee and submit the filled form

Step 6: Save a copy of the JEE Mains 2021 application form and take a printout for future reference

Conducted by NTA, JEE is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). From this year, the agency was to conduct JEE Main exams four times a year. Before the second COVID-19 wave, February and March sessions of the exam were conducted successfully.

