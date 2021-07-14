JEE Mains 2021: Exam dates of third, fourth sessions released at nta.ac.in; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 3 (delayed April session). Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 20 and 25 July but now it will be conducted on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July.

"The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) " 2021 for the postponed April Session (Session " 3) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on 20 July, 22 July, 25 July, and 27 July 2021," the latest notification reads.

The examination will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres throughout the country and abroad that are located in a total of 334 cities. This year, a total of 7,09,519 candidates have registered themselves for JEE Main session 3 exams.

Earlier in the day, session 3 admit cards were released on the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

In the notice, NTA has mentioned that candidates are required to download their hall tickets by using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB). Appearing candidates are also advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card as well as in the information bulletin.

Currently, the admit cards of students, who have submitted multiple exam forms, have been withheld by the agency. Those candidates will have to contact the agency regarding the same.

Meanwhile, a separate information statement will be provided to students for downloading the admit card for session 4 for JEE (Main) 2021. The fourth session is slated to be held from 27 July to 2 August.

In the third session, only Engineering candidates will be appearing for the exam, while in JEE Main session 4, applicants from Planning and Architecture will also be appearing for the exam.

