JEE Mains 2020 Results, Cut-Off Likely to be Declared on 11 Sep

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for recently concluded Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2020 results today i.e., 11 September. IIT Delhi had earlier announced that application dates for JEE Advanced 2020 will be open from 12 September.

The JEE Main 2020 results will consist of both attempts - January and April/September sessions. For students who appeared for both attempts, the result will be based on the best attempt. As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2019.

The NTA will also be releasing a percentile score along with a merit list. The merit list is released only once a year, combining the ranks of both January and April/September sessions.

Along with the result, JEE Mains cut off is also likely be declared by the NTA.

Steps to Check JEE Mains 2020 Results:

Visit the ntaresults.nic.in or open the official JEE Main website-jeemain.nic.in

Click on the JEE Mains 2020 result link

Enter your roll number, registration details and verification code

Download your JEE Mains 2020 result and take a printout of your JEE Mains 2020 Result for future reference.

JEE Mains 2020 Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Join Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 exam on on Tuesday, 8 September.

The NTA has allowed students to raise objections against the provisional JEE main answer key till 10 am on 10 September. Candidates will be required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 as processing fee for each answer challenged. The fee payment can be processed till 5 pm on 10 September.

According to the NTA official notice, the processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cut off.

Once the NTA has processed all challenges to the provisional answer key, it will release official JEE Main answer key 2020, the results, and the JEE Main 2020 cut off.