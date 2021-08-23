JEE Main Session 4: NTA releases admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details here

The admit cards for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card, applicants need to key in their registration number and date of birth.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to download their JEE Main Session 4 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on any of the 'Download JEE (Main) 2021 April (Session 4) Admit Card Paper (B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Plan)' links available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: The JEE Main Session 4 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the JEE admit card and take a printout for future reference or use

Here's the direct link: https://admissions.nic.in/admit/admitcard/DownloadAdmitCard/AuthCand.aspx

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September. Over seven lakh candidates have registered themselves for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 examination.

According to the official notice, admit cards of candidates who had filled in multiple application forms have been withheld. Such applicants have been asked to contact the agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The registered candidates should note that the hall tickets will not be sent by post. If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the call letter along with an undertaking, he/she can email at jeemain@nta.ac.in or contact on 011-40759000.

For the latest news or updates related to the test, applicants are advised to keep visiting the official websites www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

