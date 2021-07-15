JEE Main Session 4 Exam Postponed, To Be Held From 26 Aug to 2 Sept

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradahan on Thursday, 15 July, stated that the fourth session of engineering entrance exam JEE Main will be postponed, and will now be held between 26 August and 2 September.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA (National Testing Agency) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE Main 2021 Exam," he tweeted.

The new dates for the fourth session are 26, 27 and 31 August, and 1 and 2 September.

In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July, 2021. @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @AICTE_INDIA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

Earlier, the fourth edition of JEE Main was scheduled to be held between 27 July and 2 August.

The dates for registration for session 4 will be further extended till 20 July, with 7.32 lakh candidates having already registered so far, Pradhan pointed out.

