JEE Main Session 4 Dates are Out, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 fourth session admit card soon on its official website. The exam for this final session will be held on August 26, 27, and 31, and September 1 and 2. More than 7.32 lakh students have registered for the exam.

Usually admit cards for the engineering entrance exam are released 10 days prior to the exams. Hence, it is likely to be released around mid-August for the final session of the JEE Main 2021.

NTA will be conducting the fourth session for BE, BTech paper-1, BArch paper 2A and/or BPlanning paper 2B. For those who want to improve their scores, this is the last chance to do so.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 28, 29, and 30 but later postponed due to Covid-19.

JEE Main admit card session 4: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will open where you have to click on the link for JEE Main session 4 2021 admit card

Step 3: On the next page, enter your JEE main 2021 application number and password and other required logs in details

Step 4:The JEE Main April 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for further reference

This year, the exam is being conducted in four sessions. The first session of JEE Main 2021 was held in February, the second was held in March while the third was in July. The result for all three sessions has been already declared by NTA.

In the third session of JEE Main, as many as 17 students have scored a full 100 percentile score. In the January attempt, 9 students scored 100 percentile while in the February attempt, 11 students received full percentile.

