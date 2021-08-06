JEE Main Session 3 Result Declared: 17 Students Get 100 Percentile score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main session 3 results of 2021. The result can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per news agency PTI, 17 students have obtained a full 100 percentile score. This is believed to be a record high.

Further, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reported to have performed better than all other states, with four students each obtaining a 100 percentile score.

In the January attempt, nine students and in the February attempt, 11 students had obtained the full score.

Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on 3 October, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on 26 July.

